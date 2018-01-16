Lawyer: Charges possible in connection with Vegas shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lawyer: Charges possible in connection with Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
Judge Elissa Cadish listens to arguments on Jan. 16, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) Judge Elissa Cadish listens to arguments on Jan. 16, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.

Attorney Nicholas Crosby didn't identify new evidence or suspects but said charges might be possible depending on the results of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Joe Lombardo and the FBI have said they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone to carry out the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 dead. Paddock killed himself.

Crosby was arguing Tuesday to keep search warrants sealed. Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish didn't make an immediate decision about unsealing the records requested by media companies, including The Associated Press.

A federal judge on Friday unsealed more than 300 pages of FBI warrant records.

