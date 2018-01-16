Report: Employees search for good company culture in new jobs

The next time you’re at the register at Starbucks, maybe ask the employees what makes that company culture desirable. It ranked number five on the list of indeed.com’s top company cultures at the end of 2017.

In 2018, this might be the year for you to not settle if you are looking for a new job. Marcos Olayo, the Business Development Manager for Accounting Principals, says employers in Las Vegas are having a hard time retaining good employees who aren’t going to jump ship. “We really believe that a company culture is critical, not only for compensation but for developing themselves in an environment where they can feel happy and passionate about where they want to go during the day,” added Olayos.

Flexible hours, the ability to work from home and opportunity for growth are all high on the list when people are scoping out new jobs.

