Pedestrian struck by car near Desert Inn and Valley View

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.

According to police, a man in his 20's was crossing the street when he was struck by a woman driving a Toyota Camera. The woman was driving north on Valley View on a green traffic signal at the time.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver.

Motorists should expect delays in the area as officers complete the investigation.

