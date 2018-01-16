Pedestrian struck by car near Desert Inn and Valley View - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian struck by car near Desert Inn and Valley View


Police investigated a crash near Desert Inn and Valley View on Jan. 16, 2018. (Source: LVACS) Police investigated a crash near Desert Inn and Valley View on Jan. 16, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard. 

According to police, a man in his 20's was crossing the street when he was struck by a woman driving a Toyota Camera. The woman was driving north on Valley View on a green traffic signal at the time. 

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. 

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area as officers complete the investigation. 

