FOX5 toured Cold War Era Bunker Following Missile Alert Scare

Two days after officials in Hawaii issued a mistaken missile alert that sent locals and tourists into a panic, questions remain about America's preparedness for disaster situations.

"I don't blame those people for being scared to death," Atomic Testing Museum Director Michael Hall said. "There were a lot of tourists that were in their hotel rooms and there was no place to go."

The U.S. has been on edge since President Trump and Kim Jung Un of North Korea started exchanging nuclear threats.

Hall told FOX5 sheltering in place is the best possible solution in a scenario like this.

"Stay calm," Hall said. Hall also talked about addressing the current problem through diplomacy.

In light of Saturday's scare, FOX5 stopped by Las Vegas' only Cold War-era bunker.

"It was completed in 1978," current co-owner Mark Voelker said. "Mary and Jerry Henderson were concerned about the Cold War and Nuclear annihilation."

Voelker is the president of the Society for the Preservation of Near Extinct Species. He said the organization works towards emergency preparedness and the preservation of nearly extinct species but did not elaborate further. Voelker along with three other members of the organization co-own the bunker.

The bunker would work as a fallout shelter.

"It would not survive a nuclear bomb if it was directly hit but it would be a very good, effective fallout shelter," Voelker said.

The bunker, which is roughly 15,200 feet, is 26 feet underground. The space houses two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also offers indulgences like a pool, a grill, and a bar.

Voelker told FOX5 a family could last up to a year in the bunker.

