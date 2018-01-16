California parents accused of torturing kids frequented Las Vegas chapel

A married couple accused of torturing their 13 children would frequently visit Las Vegas to renew their vows, according to employees of a downtown Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Police said a 17-year-old girl escaped from her home in Perris, California, called the police and told officers her parents had kept her and her 12 brothers and sisters captive, leaving them in filthy conditions and chaining them to their beds.

Police arrested their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

"I can't believe this, I can't believe this, it's so sad," one neighbor said. That disbelief quickly spread to the Las Vegas Valley.

"It took about two seconds when I saw their faces and their pictures. I'm still disturbed," Kent Ripley said. Ripley works at the Elvis Chapen in Downtown Las Vegas. The Turpins had their vows renewed at the chapel several separate times, most recently in 2016.

On the website for Las Vegas' Elvis Chapel, you can find pictures and videos of David and Louise Turpin renewing their vows.

"This is a sad day for everybody, especially the children, I mean they were sitting right around here three different times," Ripley said, motioning to rows of empty chairs in the chapel. "They seemed to care about each other and care about the kids. They seemed to smile, the kids were smiling they didn't hide behind themselves, they were very quiet."

