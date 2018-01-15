Golden Knights success impacting local sports books

What the Golden Knights have done this season on the ice has been unprecedented, but what's more surprising for oddsmakers is the effect it's having on the local sports books.

"The Golden Knights have taken my interest to a new level, especially with the early success," said one sports bettor.

"I like betting on the hometown team, I'll be honest, I took a beating betting against them early in the year and now I'm kind of betting on them, going back and forth on which way to bet," said one local sports bettor.

West Gate Sportsbook Director Jay Kornegay has lived in Las Vegas for more than 30 years, he says he's never seen so much action on regular season hockey.

"Hockey is considered a major sport, but it was a distant 4th, the Golden Knights have changed that," said West Gate Superbook director, Jay Kornegay.

"We've actually seen five times, six times in the amount of handle on the Golden Knights versus the second most popular game every night, it's tremendous uptick we've seen, something we didn't expect."

Early on in the NHL season, all the bets coming in were against the expansion team, meaning the sports books were cashing in, but with the Golden Knights continued success, the public is now betting on the hometown team and costing the books a pretty penny.

"Now it's a point where we, not that we're rooting against the Golden Knights, I'm saying the book probably needs the opponent the Knights are playing, but I can tell you the back room, we're all rooting for the Knights, it doesn't matter," Kornegay said.

Win or lose, with playoff football as popular as ever, the Super Bowl and March Madness on the horizon, Kornegay says record numbers are still expected across the board.

"Business levels have increased tremendously and that continues this year, we expect to have record handle once again in 2018 for the third consecutive year," Kornegay said.

