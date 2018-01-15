Newly unsealed FBI search warrants show inconsistencies, but no second shooter

FOX5 is learning new information about the 1 October shooting from more than 300 pages of recently unsealed FBI documents. A judge made the decision on Friday to unseal dozens of search warrants despite insistence from investigators for the documents to stay sealed.

Although the documents do not reveal everything the FBI found, it outlines the probable cause FBI agents used to make requests and gives us an idea of what they have been looking for.

E-mails

According to one of many requests for access into shooter Stephen Paddock's email account, investigators found that he may have been emailing himself cryptic messages.

"try an ar before u buy. we have huge selection. located in las vegas area," Paddock reportedly wrote on July 7, 2017, from his centralpark1@live.com email address.

"we have a wide variety of optics and ammunition to try," someone responded, from the email address centralpark4804@gmail.com.

"for a thrill try out bumpfire ar's with a 100 round magazine," centralpark1@live.com replied.

Investigators said they are unsure whether the person behind the centralpark4804@gmail.com is Paddock, based on the very similar email addresses. If it is not Paddock, investigators stated they need to find out who is replying to the shooter's emails. For that reason, agents requested access into both email addresses.

The FBI states Paddock was once the manager of an apartment complex in Reno called Central Park.

Girlfriend

The FBI also requested access to Marilou Danley's online accounts. Danley was Paddock's live-in girlfriend. She was out of the country during 1 October and received money from him prior to the shooting. Her "player's club card" was inside Paddock's Mandalay Bay hotel room. Within hours after the shooting, she deleted her Facebook account.

When Danley arrived in the United States, she admitted that her fingerprints are probably on the bullets used during the massacre, because she would help her boyfriend load magazines.

"She has been identified thus far as the most likely person who aided or abetted Stephen Paddock based on her informing law enforcement that her fingerprints would likely be found on the ammunition used during the attack," wrote an FBI agent. "Although, the investigation to date has not produced any conclusive evidence that Danley aided Paddock, had foreknowledge of his plans or has been deceptive with law enforcement, this aspect of the investigation is still the subject of intensive review…investigators are not yet prepared to rule this possibility out.”

Instagram

For the reasons stated above, the FBI requested access into four of Danley's Instagram accounts, along with Paddock's account.

stephenpaddock47

mariloudanley

mariloudanleyy

mariloudanleypaddock

marilou.danley

Cell phone

The FBI requested that Google provides access to one of Paddock's cell phones, a ZTE Model Z837VL with Android operating system. Investigators say they had no issues retrieving information from two other cell phones found inside the Mandalay Bay.

Amazon

According to the FBI, Paddock purchased an EOTech 512.A65 Tactical HOLOgraphic firearm accessory off of Amazon.com.

Investigators asked to see the details of Paddock's Amazon account as a part of its investigation.

Number of shots inside the Mandalay Bay?

Throughout the 300 pages of FBI search warrants, agents repeatedly used the same sentence, at least a dozen times. to describe what they found inside the Mandalay Bay.

“Officers and Agents found over 20 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and hundreds of spent shell casings in the Mandalay Bay hotel rooms, in close proximity to Paddock’s body.”

It is unclear why the FBI would state there were only "hundreds" of spent shell casings inside the room Paddock used to carry out this mass shooting, considering at least 600 people were hit. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has stated that, thankfully, the majority of Paddock's shots did not land. If this is true, one would think that agents would have found thousands of casings -- not "hundreds."

Throughout other areas of the documents, the investigators wrote they found "over a thousand rounds" inside Paddock's car and "over a thousand rounds" inside Paddock's Mesquite residence. Still, only "hundreds" inside the Mandalay Bay.

Metro documents still sealed

Another judge could decide to unseal search warrants from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as early as Tuesday. Metro has stated that it will have representatives in court to argue against the release of documents to the public.

Find more on FOX5's 1 October coverage here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.