Las Vegas police break up fights after MLK Jr. parade

A crowd looks on at the MLK Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas Jan. 15, 2018 (Jason Westerhaus / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police said people were detained for fighting after the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown on Monday afternoon.

Police received at least three calls from witnesses reporting fights had broken out after the parade on 3rd Street and Fremont Street, according to Metro Police Lt. Grant Rogers.

The first caller reported that juveniles were involved in a fight. Police took the juveniles into custody after the incident, Rogers confirmed.

The second caller reported they had been punched in the face and requested medical assistance, according to police. The final caller reported that at least 100 people were pushing and shoving each other. Rogers said at least eight involved in the brawl were taken into custody.

No official arrests have been made. Metro officers have the incident under control.

