Clark outlasts VanZant; Stephens stops Choi

Jessica-Rose Clark ended a difficult week with a unanimous decision over Paige VanZant on Sunday in the UFC Fight Night card.

The 30-year-old Australian improved to 9-4, receiving winning scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 from the judges.

Clark's Las Vegas home was broken into Thursday while she was in St. Louis for the flyweight battle. Thieves stole $30,000 worth of jewelry and video games. Her 1-year-old cat, Dwight, was kicked repeatedly, suffered broken ribs and had to be euthanized.

"I had a stressful week and I did let the stress get to me a bit," Clark said. "I just want to get home and I will figure out the rest later."

VanZant, a former "Dancing With The Stars" runner-up, fell to 7-4.

The 23-year-old VanZant held a 68-67 advantage in strikes, but Clark was the aggressor. She successfully took the fight to the ground where she held control for 5 minutes and 5 seconds of the three-round 15-minute affair.

"I knew coming in that I was the better fighter and I worked hard to show that," Clark said.

The fight was the co-feature on an 11-bout card, Jeremy Stephens beat Dooho Choi at featherweight n the other featured fight.

Stephens, from Des Moines, Iowa, knocked out Choi at 2:36 of the second round with a right hand to the head. He immediately pounced on Choi and pummeled him with short punches.

Stephens improved to 27-14.

"There is no way I was coming to the Midwest and losing," Stephens said.

Choi, from South Korea, is 14-3.

BELFORT TO TRY AGAIN

Vitor Belfort was supposed to conclude his 21-year career in a 185-pound bout against Uriah Hall as the co-feature on Sunday's card.

But Hall failed to make weight on Saturday morning and the fight was cancelled.

"I'm devastated," Belfort said.

Belfort, who hails from Brazil, has a record of 26-13. He trained hard for the fight and was hoping to go out on top. Belfort indicated that he will fight at least one more time.

