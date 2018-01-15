Renamed Las Vegas streets take on special meaning after 1 October

A street at the intersection of Wellness Way and Hope Place is shown on Jan. 15, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Two renamed streets in the Las Vegas Medical District have taken on a greater meaning since the 1 October shooting.

"The intersection of Wellness Way and Hope Place now stands as a symbol of extraordinary life-saving work performed at UMC, Valley Hospital, and other nearby medical facilities," a spokesperson for the medical district said.

Wellness Way, formerly Bearden and Goldring Avenue, was officially renamed in April 2017 as part of a long-term master plan for the area. It was originally named for the Bearden family, who are direct descendants of Robert E. Lake, the first barber, and founder of the first school in Las Vegas.

Wellness Way planned improvements include a park, it is expected to be completed later this year.

Hope Place, formerly known as Rose Street, was renamed in March 2016. According to Mason VanHouweling, CEO of UMC, the decision to rename the street came months before the mass shooting to reflect the life-changing and life-saving care provided at UMC Trauma Center and Children's Hospital of Nevada at UMC.

