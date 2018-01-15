Vegas Golden Knights sign Deryk Engelland to one-year contract e - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights sign Deryk Engelland to one-year contract extension

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5) The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract extension through the 2018 to 2019 season. The contract is worth $1.5 million. 

General Manager George McPhee made the announcement on Monday. 

Engelland has tallied 13 points, to go with 16 penalty minutes in 41 games this season for the Golden Knights. He has also blocked the most shots, which ranks as the second-most for the team and tied for 28th in the league. 

He is a longtime Las Vegas resident and was selected by the Golden Knights during the 2017 expansion draft on June 21 from the Flames. 

Engelland said he is excited to play for the Golden Knights for another year. 

