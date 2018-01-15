Two bodies found inside Las Vegas apartment - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two bodies found inside Las Vegas apartment

Metro Police found two bodies inside of an apartment on South Decatur Blvd. Jan. 15, 2018 (Photo: Brad Boyer / FOX5) Metro Police found two bodies inside of an apartment on South Decatur Blvd. Jan. 15, 2018 (Photo: Brad Boyer / FOX5)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment. 

Officers responded to the incident at 7:24 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths, Metro said. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

