Two bodies found inside Las Vegas apartment

Metro Police found two bodies inside of an apartment on South Decatur Blvd. Jan. 15, 2018 (Photo: Brad Boyer / FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:24 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths, Metro said.

Further details were not immediately released.

