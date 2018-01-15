Average gas prices remain unchanged in Las Vegas

An undated pictures of a driver preparing to fill his vehicle's gas tank. (File/FOX5)

Gas prices remained unchanged in the Las Vegas Valley, according to GasBuddy.

A survey by GasBuddy showed the average price of gasoline was $2.62 per gallon. That compared to the national average which increased 3.5 cents per gall in the past week to $2.52 per gallon.

Gas prices were 20.6 cents per gallon higher on Sunday than they were a year ago. The price was unchanged compared to last month. The national average increased about 9 centers per gallon during the past month and stood 18.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year.

The average in the state of Nevada was $2.74 per gallon, which is 3.4 cents higher than last week.

"With oil prices rallying to their highest level since 2014, it's no surprise that gasoline prices continue to show frustrating strength for this time of year," according to Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy.

