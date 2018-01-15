UNLV dance team wins College National Championship

The UNLV dance team are the 2018 UDA College National Division IA Hip Hop Champions. (Photo: Varsity Spirit)

The UNLV dance team took home the top trophy in their division at the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

The three-day event, held Jan. 12 – 14 in Orlando, Florida, culminated a season-long journey of dance among college teams across the nation.

Members of the UNLV dance team brought an inspiring #VegasStrong message to the stage to the take the crown.

Watch their performance below.

Do yourself a favor and watch UNLV’s hip-hop dance at college nationals yesterday @VarsitySpirit pic.twitter.com/Lmh4rT6N54 — Claire (@clairew_7) January 14, 2018

UNLV brought a powerful message and hard-hitting choreography to the stage. Congratulations to the 2018 UDA College National Division IA Hip Hop Champions. #VegasStrong



Full Feature → https://t.co/RZTYegGaqQ pic.twitter.com/bQN6PuksAg — Varsity Spirit (@VarsitySpirit) January 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.