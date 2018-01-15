UNLV dance team wins College National Championship - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV dance team wins College National Championship

Written by Lesha Ruffin
The UNLV dance team are the 2018 UDA College National Division IA Hip Hop Champions. (Photo: Varsity Spirit) The UNLV dance team are the 2018 UDA College National Division IA Hip Hop Champions. (Photo: Varsity Spirit)
ORLANDO, FL (FOX5) -

The UNLV dance team took home the top trophy in their division at the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

The three-day event, held Jan. 12 – 14 in Orlando, Florida, culminated a season-long journey of dance among college teams across the nation.

Members of the UNLV dance team brought an inspiring #VegasStrong message to the stage to the take the crown.

Watch their performance below.

