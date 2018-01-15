Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade held in downtown Las Vegas

People gather for the Martin Luther King, Jr Parade in an undated image. (File)

Thousands of people flooded downtown Las Vegas to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 36th annual parade on Monday.

The parade, themed "Living the Dream - Building a Bridge to Unity, kicked off at 10 a.m. The route started at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue, continued north on Fourth to Ogden Avenue, where it concluded.

This year's parade featured a variety of entertainment including floats, exotic vehicles, marching bands, and dancers. The parade is sponsored by MGM Resorts International. Hundreds of MGM employee volunteers assisted with the event.

Motorists near the parade route should expect road closures. Road closures started at 5 a.m. and the roads were expected to reopen at 2 p.m. Major closures included Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all side streets between Charleston and Stewart that cross Fourth for a black on both sides of Fourth Street.

Traffic Alert: 4th Street downtown is closed from Chaleston Blvd to Stewart Avenue. MLK parade that kicks off at 10am.... pic.twitter.com/DPBsK53WE4 — Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) January 15, 2018

In addition to road closures, some RTC routes were impacted by the parade. The routes include, Route 109, Maryland Parkway; Route 113, Las Vegas Boulevard North; Route 207, Alta/Stewart; Route 208, Washington; Route 215, Bonanza; Boulder Highway Express; Centennial Express; Deuce on the Strip; Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express; Henderson & Downtown Express; and Westcliff Airport Express.

