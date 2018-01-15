Las Vegas community holds Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

The group "Communities Building Community," organized a celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday. They honored his work and talked about the progress that still needs to be made. People of different backgrounds, religions and walks of life attended.

The community event featured singing, dancing, poetry, and powerful sermons to honor Dr. King and all of the work he did for civil rights. They also talked about the present environment and how to continue working towards Dr. King's dream.

“We are naturally segregated because of our background, our cultures, and where we come from, and so building community helps us to sit at the table and be able to have discussions so that we can have a better discussion of who people are,” First AME Church’s Senior Pastor Ralph Williams said.

There was also a panel towards the end of the event where people could discuss how to keep creating social change and make progress in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.