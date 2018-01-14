NLVPD: 17-year-old shot, killed on Civic Center Drive

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Civic Center Drive on Jan. 14, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a teenager late Saturday night.

Officers responded to an intersection near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

Authorities said a 17-year-old was in his truck stopped at a red light when some sort of argument started as another vehicle pulled up to the same location.

The disagreement then escalated into gunfire with the teen suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

North Las Vegas police said the victim was transported to the University Medical Center but later passed away.

The teen crashed his truck into a light pole during the incident with the suspected shooter leaving the scene.

Authorities described the gunman's vehicle as a dark colored 4-door sedan.

NLVPD did not have an immediate description of the suspect.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

