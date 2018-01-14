Las Vegas Fire: 2-alarm blaze destroys downtown building

Firefighters at the scene of a building fire in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Multiple fire crews battled an extensive fire in downtown Las Vegas that destroyed an office building overnight Sunday.

Firefighters responded to 513 S. Sixth Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue, at 1:10 a.m. with reports of a structure fire.

A second alarm was immediately called for once crews were at the scene as flames were seen extending into the attic portion of the building.

Officials said the fire took about 45 minutes to be brought under control with the assistance of 26 units and 61 fire personnel.

Fire crews from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County worked together to extinguish the flames.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, according to fire officials, with firefighters staying at the scene to put out any hotspots.

An official damage report or cause of the blaze was not immediately given by authorities.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

