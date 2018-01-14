Las Vegas casino targeted by armed robber

Metro released surveillance stills of an armed robber who targeted a casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5).

Metro released surveillance stills of an armed robber who targeted a casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5).

A Las Vegas casino was robbed by an armed suspect on Saturday, Metro police said.

According to an LVMPD robbery release, a man entered a casino property near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and approached the cage. He threatened the cashier with a black handgun while demanding money.

The casino employee handed the suspect an unknown amount of cash. The robber then fled the property, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man, about 20 to 30 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" tall who weighs about 150 pounds. During the robbery, the suspect wore a dark-colored sweatshirt, tan pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.