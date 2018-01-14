Las Vegas casino targeted by armed robber - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas casino targeted by armed robber

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Metro released surveillance stills of an armed robber who targeted a casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5). Metro released surveillance stills of an armed robber who targeted a casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5).
Metro released surveillance stills of an armed robber who targeted a casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5). Metro released surveillance stills of an armed robber who targeted a casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas casino was robbed by an armed suspect on Saturday, Metro police said. 

According to an LVMPD robbery release, a man entered a casino property near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and approached the cage. He threatened the cashier with a black handgun while demanding money. 

The casino employee handed the suspect an unknown amount of cash. The robber then fled the property, police said. 

Police described the suspect as a black man, about 20 to 30 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" tall who weighs about 150 pounds. During the robbery, the suspect wore a dark-colored sweatshirt, tan pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.