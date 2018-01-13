Above average temperatures continue in Southern Nevada

Great weather is again on the agenda for the weekend.

Daytime temperatures continue to trend several degrees above normal with high pressure on hold for several days keeping the pleasant conditions in place.

A few high-level clouds will enter Southern Nevada by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, according to the forecast.

Long-range weather models are showing a chance for more clouds next week with a slight chance of rain,

Las Vegas temps the next 7 days: Today 65/44, Sun 65/44, Mon 65/44, Tue 64/47, Wed 63/46, Thu 62/46 & Fri 61/47. #FOX5 #vegastemps — Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) January 13, 2018

