Despite melting snow, lots of visitors expected at Mt. Charleston this weekend

Snow is melting on the Spring Mountains causing slick and muddy conditions. (Faith Tanner/FOX5)

Families hoping to experience a winter wonderland at Mt. Charleston made the most of the snow they did find on Friday.

"There's only one place up there we have been able to sled without falling, but we've been having fun," a local man said.

The top of the Spring Mountains was covered in several inches of white earlier this week. But now that snow is already melting leaving behind slick and muddy spots for those trying to sled.

"In some parts, it's very icy in other parts not so much," a local man said.

A big crowd is expected on Mt. Charleston this weekend, but U.S. Forest Service officials want people to stay safe.

They recommend only sledding in a foot or more of snow, and right now there's less than an inch or two.

One option for those wanting to get a taste of winter? Lee Canyon Ski Resort is planning for a busy weekend of skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

"(The storm) freshened things up people are excited, kinda reinvigorated people to come up here and enjoy winter recreation in lee canyon," Marketing Director Jim Steely said.

Officials also remind people to dress appropriately for the cold weather, be careful of traffic, and not to trespass on private property or closed areas.

They also said it's a good idea to fill up your gas tank before heading up there because there are no gas stations nearby.

