Nevada law enforcement joining forces against distracted drivers

Nevada High Patrol said they are joining forces with other law enforcement agencies in the state to crack down on distracted drivers.

Authorities will be focusing on distracted drivers through Jan. 22.

Troopers will be working to urge motorist to put away cell phones and other items that cause distractions, so eyes are kept on the road, NHP said. Any potential distraction including phones, eating, drinking, talking, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation is a potential distraction and increases the risk of crashing.

"Don’t let that text or call be your last, help us reach our goal of Zero Fatalities on Nevada’s roadways. It can wait, arrive alive," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

