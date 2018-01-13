Cosmopolitan hiring for upcoming pool season

If your dream job involves spending your time by the pool, then this job opportunity is for you.

The Cosmopolitan will host a pool hiring party on Jan. 18 for the 2018 summer season.

The resort is looking to fill all positions at the pool including bar porter, beverage server, busperson, food runner, lifeguard, mixologist, pool host, pool operations manager, restaurant host, and restaurant manager.

The hiring party will take place at The Chelsea on level three of the property. The party will include live music from special guest, DJ Pharoah, along with go-go dancers, games, prizes, mocktails, and food. It will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to dress business casual and bring their resumes to meet with members of the hiring team.

