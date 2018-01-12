Metro searching for man suspected of robbing 2 Valley business - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro searching for man suspected of robbing 2 Valley business

Images of a suspected robber were released by police. (Source: LVMPD) Images of a suspected robber were released by police. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing two businesses.  

Police said on Dec. 27 at 5:23 p.m. the suspect entered a business in the 4700 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Decatur Boulevard, gave an employee a demand note and left with an undisclosed amount of money. 

On. Jan. 3 at 6 p.m., the same suspect entered a business in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue, near St. Louis Avenue. and once again approached an employee with a demand note before leaving the business with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police described the suspect as a white man, standing about 5'10" tall, weighing about 200 pounds with possible scarring on his face. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

