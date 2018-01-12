Largest Nevada casinos profit $1.6B during fiscal year 2017

Gambling chips are shown in an undated image. (File)

Gambling regulators in Nevada say the state's largest casinos turned a profit for the second fiscal year in a row and finally broke the revenue record set in 2007 before the recession.

Data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board show the largest casinos in the Silver State reported income of $1.6 billion from total revenues of $26.2 billion during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The reported income from the 272 casinos was 59 percent higher compared to the previous fiscal year, while the revenue was up 3.7 percent.

The comprehensive annual report includes data about Nevada casinos that grossed $1 million or more in gambling revenues.

The report found that 72.5 percent of the total gambling revenue came from 62 casinos owned by publicly-traded companies.

