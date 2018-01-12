North Las Vegas police find suspicious device inside man’s home

North Las Vegas Police arrested Christopher Robinson, 45, after a suspicious device was found inside of a residence on Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: NLVPD)

Police arrested a 45-year-old man after a suspicious device was discovered inside of a home Thursday night.

Officers arrived at the residence in the 2200 block of Constance Avenue around 9:30 p.m. in response to a disturbance.

While on scene, the officers located a suspicious device inside of the home. The Las Vegas Fire Department Bomb Squad was dispatched and rendered the device safe.

Christopher Robinson, 45, was located and arrested for two counts of possession, manufacture or dispose of an explosive or incendiary device.

He was booked into the City of Las Vegas jail.

