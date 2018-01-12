Las Vegas animal control removes about 50 cats from home

FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >
Mexico -- long a destination for world-class museums, archeological sites and beach resorts -- now has five states tagged with the US State Department's most severe travel warning.More >
A father was killed and his 15-year old daughter critically injured in an early morning crash near Kyle Canyon on Friday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
A UFC fighter’s Las Vegas home was ransacked by burglars.More >
A married couple was arrested in connection with a restaurant robbery, according to Henderson police.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the north part of town where a woman was killed while working Thursday morning.More >
Google has removed from its Google Play Store more than 60 gaming apps, many seemingly targeted at kids, that contained malware that showed pornographic ads.More >
