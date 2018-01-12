Las Vegas animal control removes 37 cats from home

Animal control officials are working to removed 37 cats from a Valley home on Friday.

Metro confirmed officials responded to a northeast Las Vegas home just before 3 p.m. to remove the cats.

According to Jace Radke, of the City of Las Vegas, on Wednesday night animal control officers were initially called to the home after a person died and they needed to remove the animals.

Officials were called back to the property Friday to continue removing the felines.

Neighbors told FOX5 homeowner lived alone and kept to himself. However, they were not surprised to hear about the animals, because they had taken over the neighborhood over the last few years.

"We would see cats around the neighborhood, all over, on top of cars, going underneath cars. Actually, we caught a couple and animal control would clip them and set them free," a neighbor said. Adding, she wasn't sure if the cats belonged to the homeowner but they always came back.

Animal control officers took the cats to the Animal Foundation. An Animal Foundation spokesperson told FOX5 the cats will remain on a hold. On Monday, the spokesperson said out of the 37 cats, two of them were euthanized. The remaining cats are being evaluated at the shelter, that process is expected to take several days.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.