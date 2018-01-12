Las Vegas high schoolers pitch invention ideas to tech giants at CES

Aspen Anderson, Morgan Hershey, and Ajaya Branch are high school girls at Cimarron Memorial High School. They're your average teen, if your average teen was creating inventions to teach elementary school kids how to become computer programmers.

"We knew the problem we were seeing is kids are not getting involved in technology early on in life, and we wanted people to realize and recognize that problem we are seeing," Anderson said.

The three young women came up with a way to combat that, by creating the condition cube. Friday at the future innovations program business pitch competition, they were able to show off their conditional cubes to three tech experts.

"My pressure cube tells me when my garage door is open," Aspen said to a crowd at CES.

The cube simplifies computer coding, allowing parents to teach their kids. You can program the cube to do pretty much anything around your home.

"You can make you cube do whatever you want, you can make it do different abilities, just depends on what you want to do with it," Branch said.

The conditional cube was one of three products pitched. One of the other ones came from Northwest Career and Technical Academy. Jaslin Estavillo and Cherese Lisama created a device that detects elevated heart rates and heightened stress. The final product from Southwest Career and Technical Academy by Anish Chejerla and Ishaan Raja was an affordable laptop-like screen that plugs into a smartphone to mirror the screen on the smartphone. All the participants were from Clark County schools.

The students had to not only pitch their idea but come up with a business model, identify their target audience and explain why their product is the future.

"I mean who at 17 has a full business plan and a prototype ready to go?!", Deena Ghazarian, of Target Path, and one of the judges said.

The conditional cube won first place. Aspen, Morgan, and Ajaya, says their motivation in making the cube was they wanted to create something they wish they had when they were younger.

"We knew we wanted to develop something to help people," Hershey said. "We knew we wanted it something in technology, that s what our world is moving to, a technology-based world."

The judges said they were so impressed with the three pitches, they want to personally mentor them and help them bring their devices to the marketplace.

