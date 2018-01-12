Mt. Charleston, Lee Canyon roads remain open after snowfall

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports access roads near Mt. Charleston remain open after the recent snowfall in the area.

Kyle Canyon Road, State Route 156, and Lee Canyon Road, State Route 157, were all clear with no snow tire or chain restrictions, according to NDOT.

Authorities said the snowpack, which was at 8,000 feet and above, is not impacting travel conditions and no restrictions were in place on the roadways.

The department of transportation said it informs the public about planned highway restrictions when it comes to construction, closures and other weather-related incidents.

