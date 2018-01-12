Lee Canyon to host Ruby Cup benefiting Nevada Donor Network

Lee Canyon is enjoying an extra foot of fresh snow while hosting the third annual Ruby Cup event on Saturday.

Racers are invited to complete multiple runs while competing for prizes that will include a Battle Born season pass and the winner receiving an All-Access pass.

The race is open to skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels. It will also feature live music and a vendor fair, according to Lee Canyon representatives.

The Ruby Cup honors Chris Ruby, Las Vegas resident and snowboarder who passed away in 2014.

Ruby's donated organs and tissues have helped 90 patients as a registered organ donor.

Entry fee to participate in Saturday's race is $20 with all the proceeds benefiting the Nevada Donor Network.

“Registering to be an organ donor with the Nevada Donor Network is easy and this selfless act can offer so much for local patients. The annual Ruby Cup helps the local snow sports community honor Chris’ memory and recognize the life-changing gifts he gave as a donor,” said Lee Canyon’s

Marketing Director Jim Seely.

The network is a nonprofit that coordinates, recovers and allocates lifesaving organs and tissues for Nevada transplant patients.

Saturday's event will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and registered organ donors can race for free with Lee Canyon making a $20 donation for every donor who participates.

Lee Canyon's winter season is scheduled to run through March of 2018.

Click here for more information on the Ruby Cup event.

