Father killed, mother and daughter injured in crash on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road

A father was killed and his 15-year old daughter critically injured in an early morning crash near Kyle Canyon on Friday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 at the Snow Mountain exit. The father was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer with his daughter and her mother in tow. Investigators believe he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control when he woke up and over corrected to the right.

The man, who was restrained, died at the scene, according to officials. His teen daughter was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition after she was ejected from an unrestrained back passenger seat in the vehicle.

The girl's mother was airlifted to UMC with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were temporarily shut down during the investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

Traffic Alert: A deadly crash on southbound US 95 approaching Kyle Canyon Road has ALL southbound lanes shut down. The crash located just south of Paiute Drive pic.twitter.com/TWkSWo7Shp — Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) January 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.