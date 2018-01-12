Stadium Authority Board nears paperwork deadline - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stadium Authority Board nears paperwork deadline

Written by Eric Hilt
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

When the Stadium Authority Board started it's first January meeting on Thursday, Chairman Steve Hill made it clear members were getting close to a February deadline. He started his opening comments by reminding board members the group was "nearing the end of the road."

Last year, board members said they wanted to get more than 30 pieces of paperwork pertaining to the Las Vegas Raiders Stadium finished and approved by their Feb. 15 meeting. 

Jeremy Aguero, who's firm Applied Analytics is contracted by the board, said the board is 80 percent done with the documents.

Both Chairman Steve Hill and Raiders President Marc Badain said even though there are only two meetings before the deadline, they are not concerned about getting the work finished. 

After the meeting, Badain addressed concerns about parking at the nearly $2 billion stadium. Badain confirmed the Raiders are looking at the Bali Hai golf course, near the intersection of Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, as a possible parking option. 

