Stadium Authority Board nears paperwork deadline

With the Las Vegas Raiders stadium years away from completion, hosting the biggest game in sports has already been discussed at length.

The public entity that oversees the Raiders proposed stadium in Las Vegas has expressed satisfaction over a plan presented by the team that addresses minority hiring goals.

The Raiders officially broke ground at the Russell Road site in Las Vegas for the team's new stadium, slated to open in 2020. (FOX5)

Two months ago, the Raiders officially broke ground with their ceremony on Russell Road, but Friday, construction crews were literally breaking that ground with a six-week rock blasting project, setting the foundation for the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

Friday, construction crews were literally breaking ground with a six-week rock blasting project, setting the foundation for the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders stadium. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

The decline in tourists that Las Vegas experienced after the mass shooting three months ago affected the tax collections meant to pay for a portion of the new Raiders stadium in Sin City.

When the Stadium Authority Board started it's first January meeting on Thursday, Chairman Steve Hill made it clear members were getting close to a February deadline. He started his opening comments by reminding board members the group was "nearing the end of the road."

Last year, board members said they wanted to get more than 30 pieces of paperwork pertaining to the Las Vegas Raiders Stadium finished and approved by their Feb. 15 meeting.

Jeremy Aguero, who's firm Applied Analytics is contracted by the board, said the board is 80 percent done with the documents.

Both Chairman Steve Hill and Raiders President Marc Badain said even though there are only two meetings before the deadline, they are not concerned about getting the work finished.

After the meeting, Badain addressed concerns about parking at the nearly $2 billion stadium. Badain confirmed the Raiders are looking at the Bali Hai golf course, near the intersection of Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, as a possible parking option.

