UFC fighter's home burglarized in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A UFC fighter’s Las Vegas home was ransacked by burglars.

Professional fighter Jessica Rose-Clark posted on social media on Thursday about the burglary.

She said she was out of town preparing for her fight in St. Louis when the burglary occurred at the home near Interstate 215 and Wigwam Avenue. Her two roommates were also out of the home at the time.

Rose-Clark said the burglars took $30,000 worth of personal belongings. The items included gaming systems, televisions, guitars, video games, and more.

Her roommate, Stephanie Michaels, said she arrived at their home at about noon to find the garage door open, the place trashed and their cat, Dwight, missing.

After finding her 1-year-old cat, she discovered he was injured. She said he was kicked multiple times and had to be put down.

A neighbor told Michaels she saw three people and two vehicles outside of the home and they left right before Michaels returned from work.

Michaels described the suspect vehicles as a white sedan and a gray truck. She said her neighbor said one of the suspects was a female with strawberry-blonde hair.

Her neighbor also disclosed that she had seen the cars in the area before. Michaels said she doesn’t know anyone with vehicles like that.

Rose-Clark said, "it was clearly planned because they took random stuff, they didn't even take all of the TV's." Adding, she doesn't know if it was someone who had been in the house before.  

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the incident.

The roommates said they hope the suspects are caught by police soon.

