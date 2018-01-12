Mayor Goodman honors 1 October victims, looks toward future during address

Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the State of the City address on Jan. 11, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered her 7th state of the city address on Thursday.

Mayor Goodman’s state of the city speech began with an emotional tribute honoring the victims of one October including city employee Cameron Robinson.

Goodman talked about the importance of maintaining the healing garden, as well as keeping safety a number one priority.

“We are resilient, and we will train, we will be prepared, and we think about it all the time,” she said.

Goodman said 2017 was a big year for development and technology, and she said the city will build on that growth in 2018.

.@mayoroflasvegas says last year Las Vegas saw big growth in business, technology, housing and development #StateofVegas pic.twitter.com/RTYevmtw4I — Faith Tanner (@FaithTannerTV) January 12, 2018

Some things Goodman said Las Vegas can celebrate and look forward to included casinos downtown reinventing themselves, the Fremont Street canopy preparing for a renovation, and the first year of professional soccer in Las Vegas.

“The number one sport we are kicking off in 2018 in its inaugural season, the Las Vegas Lights,” Goodman said.

This year the mayor said to keep an eye on Symphony Park. She explained new developments are in the works including a mixed-use and residential building, a new parking garage that will break ground this year, and a new property from the owner of the D Las Vegas, Derek Stevens.

“Symphony park is an artists palette of eclectic world-class architecture and thus the home of culture in Las Vegas,” she said.

1700 new businesses opened in the city this year and Mayor Goodman said this is just the start of more positive changes to come.

“There's such an excitement for finally coming out of this recession and they see the opportunities,” she said.

