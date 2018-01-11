Former Metro officer sentenced for using excessive force during arrest

A former Las Vegas Metro police officer was sentenced Thursday for his use of excessive force during a 2015 arrest.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II sentenced Richard Scavone, 51, to 12 months in prison and one year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and complete 300 hours of community service after serving his term of imprisonment.

On Sept. 29, 2017, Scavone pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to a plea agreement, Scavone, who wore a body-worn camera, admitted that, on Jan. 6, 2015, he assaulted a handcuffed woman in his custody outside a Hampton Inn Hotel on Tropicana Boulevard. He admitted that during the interaction with the woman, and while she was handcuffed, he shoved her to the ground; grabbed her around the neck; struck her in the forehead with an open palm; grabbed her by the head, and slammed her face onto the hood of his patrol vehicle. He also grabbed her by the hair and slammed her face into the hood of his patrol car a second time and slammed her into the door of his patrol vehicle.

He admitted that he took his actions without legal justification and knew that it was against the law.

After Metro conducted its own investigation into Scavone's conduct, the department terminated his employment.

The case was also investigated by the FBI with Metro's cooperation.

