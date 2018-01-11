Married couple arrested after Henderson restaurant robbery

A married couple was arrested in connection with a restaurant robbery, according to Henderson police.

Aulanh Sisouvong, 43, and his wife, Ana Sisouvong, 39, were arrested Wednesday night after an "extensive investigation," police said.

Police said on Dec. 6, Aulanh entered the restaurant in the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, at about 10:40 p.m. He showed a gun and demanded money from the register as well as personal items from the employees. He then struck one employee with his gun, causing a small cut to her head. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with the employees' purses and credit cards before leaving the restaurant.

The employee that was struck was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus where she was treated for her injuries.

The couple is being held at the Henderson Detention Center on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and fraud-related activities.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

