NLVPD searching for person of interest in connection with deadly shooting

North Las Vegas police said they are searching for a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Jasen Moore-Logswood, as the person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide.

Police said on Dec. 9 they were called to University Medical Center after an 18-year-old, identified as Abigail Fischl, was taken there with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers then responded to a convenience store near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway where the shooting took place.

Investigators said before the shooting Fischl and a 24-year-old man came into contact with two men in the store. Police said Fischl was the passenger in a Jeep when she was shot.

Police released images of the suspects who were wanted for questioning. One suspect, Jamario Washington, was arrested by police.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

