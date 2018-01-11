Metro searching for man suspected of Las Vegas store robbery

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a store on Jan. 4.

Police said at about 10:23 p.m. the suspected entered a business in the area of Sunset Road and Fort Apache Road. Once inside, he jumped over a counter, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded cash.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, about 5'8" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball cap with a black cloth over his nose and mouth, a black long-sleeved shirt (possibly a black t-shirt over a shirt with long black sleeves), worn blue jean with rips in the front, black tennis shoes, and black gloves. He was also carrying a black and silver semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

