Man suffered possible medical episode before Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said a 55-year-old man suffered from a possible medical episode when he was involved in a crash on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 10:29 a.m. near Durango Drive and Oso Blanca Road.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said a 2006 Hummer H3 was stopped for a red traffic light when the driver suffered a possible medical episode causing the Hummer to move across the intersection and collide with a Nissan Frontier which was stopped for a red signal facing the opposite direction.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to render aid to the driver of the Hummer. He was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver of the Nissan did not suffer any injuries.

