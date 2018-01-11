Tax collections for Raiders' stadium down after shooting

A Raiders flag is shown in an undated image. (File)

The decline in tourists that Las Vegas experienced after the mass shooting three months ago affected the tax collections meant to pay for a portion of the new Raiders stadium in Sin City.

Figures released Thursday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority show tax collections came in about 3 percent and 10 percent under projections in October and November respectively.

An increase on area hotel taxes went into effect in March to cover $750 million of the $1.9 billion project.

Tourists are paying about $1.50 more per night on their hotel bill for an average-priced room on the Las Vegas Strip.

The data show taxpayers contributed to the project $4.6 million in October and $3.4 million in November.

The Raiders want to kick off the 2020 season in Las Vegas.

