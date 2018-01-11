Vegas PD: Armed suspect on run after threatening Pizzeria employees

Metro is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with making threats at a Las Vegas business.

Police said a man armed with a gun made threats to employees inside a pizza store located at 2000 N. Jones Blvd on Nov. 25, 2017, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident was urged to contact the Bolden Area Command’s Investigative Section by phone at 702-828-7607.

