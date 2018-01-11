Vegas PD: Armed suspect on run after threatening Pizzeria employ - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas PD: Armed suspect on run after threatening Pizzeria employees

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: LVMPD) (Courtesy: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with making threats at a Las Vegas business.

Police said a man armed with a gun made threats to employees inside a pizza store located at 2000 N. Jones Blvd on Nov. 25, 2017, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident was urged to contact the Bolden Area Command’s Investigative Section by phone at 702-828-7607.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.