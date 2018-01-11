Report: Nevada Airbnb hosts made over $80 million in 2017 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Nevada Airbnb hosts made over $80 million in 2017

Posted: Updated:
(File Image/FOX5) (File Image/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Airbnb reports a huge increase in business with Nevada hosts making thousands of extra dollars sharing their home with visitors in 2017.   

The Nevada host community earned a combined $80 million while welcoming over 600,000 guests, according to an Airbnb representative.  

Airbnb said the guest arrivals represent an 83 percent year-over-year growth, as Nevadans have increasingly embraced the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income.

Las Vegas alone saw a total of 500,000 guest arrivals with Vegas-area hosts earning $63 million total. 

The typical earnings for a host in Nevada averaged out to be about $7,000, with 14 percent of the hosts over the age of 60.

Airbnb prides itself on being the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company and said it is eager to continue working with government leaders at every level to ensure that all Nevadans benefit from the sharing economy, according to a representative. 

Airbnb currently works with three jurisdictions in Nevada.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.