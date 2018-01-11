Report: Nevada Airbnb hosts made over $80 million in 2017

Airbnb reports a huge increase in business with Nevada hosts making thousands of extra dollars sharing their home with visitors in 2017.

The Nevada host community earned a combined $80 million while welcoming over 600,000 guests, according to an Airbnb representative.

Airbnb said the guest arrivals represent an 83 percent year-over-year growth, as Nevadans have increasingly embraced the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income.

Las Vegas alone saw a total of 500,000 guest arrivals with Vegas-area hosts earning $63 million total.

The typical earnings for a host in Nevada averaged out to be about $7,000, with 14 percent of the hosts over the age of 60.

Airbnb prides itself on being the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company and said it is eager to continue working with government leaders at every level to ensure that all Nevadans benefit from the sharing economy, according to a representative.

Airbnb currently works with three jurisdictions in Nevada.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.