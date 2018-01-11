Woman killed in shooting on North Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a deadly shooting on North Jones in Las Vegas on Jan. 11, 2018. (Ray Arzate/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the north part of town where a woman was killed Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Checks Cashed at 1411 North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, with reports of an attempted robbery at about 9:15 a.m.

Metro said a woman was shot during a robbery attempt and transported to the University Medical Center where she later passed away.

Homicide detectives were notified of the situation, according to police, and conducting a preliminary investigation.

Officers said they were searching for two men in connection with the shooting. They described them as young adults ranging from 16 to 22-years-old, skinny build, wearing dark clothes and armed with a handgun.

The two were last seen running into a neighborhood near the shopping center, according to police.

Authorities said the officers were searching the area for the wanted suspects.

