Vegas woman killed in attempted robbery on North Jones Blvd identified

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the north part of town where a woman was killed while working Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Checks Cashed at 1411 North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, with reports of a woman shot at about 9:15 a.m.

Metro said the victim, identified as Celia Luna-Delgado, was shot during an attempted robbery and transported to the University Medical Center where she later passed away.

According to homicide detectives, a suspect entered the business behind Luna-Delgado, while she was opening the business for the day, attempted to rob her and then shots were fired.

Officers said two suspects in connection with the shooting were last seen running eastbound on Jones and into a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities described them as young black men ranging from 16 to 22-years-old, skinny build, wearing dark clothes and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

