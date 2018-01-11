Raiders make NFL's London schedule in 2018

The National Football League announced which teams are making the trip to London during the 2018 season on Thursday.

The first matchup will feature the Raiders taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14, 2018, in the first-ever NFL game at Tottenham Stadium.

This contest will mark the third straight season and the fourth time in five years that the Raiders have hosted a regular season game internationally.

“The Raiders are a truly global brand and we look forward to hosting the first NFL game in Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium,” said Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium becomes the third venue to stage a regular-season game in the UK, joining Wembley Stadium and Twickenham Stadium.

Oct. 21 and 28 will also feature additional NFL matchups in London.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We continue to be very excited by the growth of the NFL in the UK,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The fans have demonstrated outstanding support and passion for the NFL over the past 11 seasons and we look forward to some great games in London this year.

By the end of the 2018 season, the NFL will have played 24 regular-season games in London, with 29 of 32 teams having made the trip.

Ticketing details will be announced on Jan. 18 and more details on attending the games can be found here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.