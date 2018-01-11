Pence to boost Air Force program in Vegas, visit air base

Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Las Vegas and a nearby air base to highlight an industrial entrepreneurship program and speak to troops.

The White House says Pence will travel with Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on Thursday for the appearance at AFWERX Vegas, and a speech to military members and families at Nellis Air Force Base.

Pence is due to appear with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller at AFWERX, a nonprofit work space that opened last summer in a business park near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The program is designed to draw technology ideas from public, academic, small business and industry sources.

Pence and Wilson are then due to head to Nellis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of downtown Las Vegas.

