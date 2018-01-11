Cliven Bundy holds rally at Metro HQ after case dismissal

Outside of Metro Police Headquarters and in front of dozens of supporters, the newly free Cliven Bundy grabbed a megaphone and addressed the crowd Wednesday.

“My mind went to how thankful I am to finally be a free man," Bundy said.

Bundy spent most of the last two years behind bars, facing federal charges stemming from an armed standoff with police and federal agents.

He led the standoff at his ranch near Bunkerville after his cattle were seized by Bureau of Land Management officials.

For decades, Bundy had refused to pay grazing fees which are required for ranchers who let their cattle graze on BLM land.

Bundy was arrested for his role in the standoff in 2016, but on Monday a judge threw out the case. The judge said federal prosecutors had withheld evidence from Bundy and his co-defendants.

"We have the honor to respect those efforts, and to come here together to join and celebrate another victory," Bundy said triumphantly at Wednesday's rally.

Bundy also said that victory is one for states rights: "The public land belongs to we the people of Clark County. I want to share that land with you."

He told supporters that he doesn't know if he will forgive the authorities involved in the standoff or take them to court.

The rally was hard to watch for activists and environmentalists who had opposed Bundy's practices for years.

"These public lands are already in public hands," Rudy Zamora said, saying Bundy's argument that he freed the land from federal control is false.

Activist's argue Bundy isn't being held accountable for the 2014 armed standoff.

They say the standoff created a dangerous situation for the people of Bunkerville, and visitors to the area who have to travel through Bundy's ranch to get to what is now Gold Butte National Monument, a popular camping, hiking and sight-seeing destination.

With the case now thrown out, the two opposing groups of supporters and activists hope to move on from the years-long Bundy ordeal, but they have very different hopes for the future.

