Las Vegas driver killed after rear-ending RTC bus

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
NHP investigates a fatal crash that killed an allegedly impaired driver (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5). NHP investigates a fatal crash that killed an allegedly impaired driver (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in east Las Vegas Wednesday night. 

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, a 31-year-old driver rear-ended a double-decker RTC bus on West Flamingo Road, east of the 95 shortly before 10 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Buratczuk said the bus was at a complete stop at a red light when the driver crashed into it. 

A total of 11 people, including the driver, were on the bus. No injuries were reported. 

Buratczuk said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and may have been driving under the influence. No other occupants were inside his vehicle. 

