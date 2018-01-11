Female executives discuss need for more women in tech industry at CES

Thousands of tech experts are in Las Vegas for CES, but some are unhappy with the lack of gender diversity at this year's tech trade show.

Ritu Favre is the CEO of NEXT Biometrics, a company that provides advanced fingerprinting technology. While Favre joins some of the top leaders in tech at CES, she acknowledges there are not enough women in her industry.

"So there are more women in tech companies but many of them are in administrative roles or marketing not the nitty-gritty engineering roles and I think that needs to change," she said.

Favre says the schools are not doing enough to encourage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

"A lot of it gets back to education and having confidence that you can do things in math science engineering. Women are subtly discouraged from succeeding in those fields starting at the very early ages," she said.

CES received backlash this year for a lack of female keynote speakers even sparking #CESsomale, but women here at the trade show hope it won't be that way for long. Many came together for a two-day summit called 'The Girls Lounge' where female leaders of companies like Google and Facebook hosted panel discussions.

"Yesterday we walked on the floor of CES over 300 women walking the floor, it was not only a statement it was not only visibility for women but it also shows that diversity is good for business we need men and women we all need to do this together," said Shelley Zanis, CEO of The Female Quotient.

After public outcry, CES did add two women to its keynote lineup this year. Organizers say as they plan next years conference they will redouble their efforts to expand women's voices.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.